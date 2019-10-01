 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Which Franz?': The one where Merkel forgot about France (VIDEO)

Published time: 1 Oct, 2019 16:57 Edited time: 1 Oct, 2019 17:20
File photo: Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, center, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel © REUTERS / Tobias Schwarz
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was spotted looking genuinely perplexed as she wondered aloud “which Franz” Queen Máxima of the Netherlands was talking about as the pair chatted recently outside the UN headquarters in New York.

The Dutch royal was filmed by a reporter as she spoke with the German leader, and was trying to discuss the fact that she had brought up issues around the women’s movement with “France.” Merkel struggled to work out who this “Franz” was, exactly.

As the explanation dawns on both of them, they start to laugh.

Some Twitter users were quick to blame Merkel or Máxima in turn for some kind of “embarrassing” linguistic failure, with one person even describing the situation as “kafkaesque.”

Others though suggested that perhaps the misunderstanding was born of their different outlooks, with Merkel thinking in terms of individual people and Máxima thinking “sovereign-style” of states.

