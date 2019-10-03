 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pelosi insists Schiff’s falsified ’parody’ of fateful Trump-Zelensky call was ‘the president’s own words’

Published time: 3 Oct, 2019 18:11
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has claimed intelligence committee head Adam Schiff “was using the president’s own words” when he made up what he later claimed was a “parody” script of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president.

Pelosi defended Schiff in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos after she was asked if it was “right” for the congressman to give “an interpretation” of President Donald Trump’s words instead of reading the actual transcript, which included none of the mafioso posturing of Schiff’s performance in front of Congress last week.

“He did not make it up,” she insisted, after Stephanopoulos challenged her claim that it was both “fair” and “necessary” for Schiff to give his dramatic reading on the floor of Congress - then quickly changed the subject before he could push back again.

Schiff’s “parody” had Trump not only demanding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “make up dirt on my political opponent, lots of it,” but doing so seven times. On the actual call, Trump only mentions that political opponent, Joe Biden, once, after Zelensky had already brought up administration lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The latter had planned to visit Ukraine to pursue a lapsed corruption investigation into Burisma Holdings, a natural gas company which Biden’s son was a director of.

Over a dozen congressmen have already signed on to a resolution brought forward by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) to censure Schiff for his false remarks, and Trump himself called Schiff’s act treasonous, calling for him to resign and be investigated.

