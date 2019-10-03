Pelosi insists Schiff’s falsified ’parody’ of fateful Trump-Zelensky call was ‘the president’s own words’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has claimed intelligence committee head Adam Schiff “was using the president’s own words” when he made up what he later claimed was a “parody” script of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president.

Pelosi defended Schiff in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos after she was asked if it was “right” for the congressman to give “an interpretation” of President Donald Trump’s words instead of reading the actual transcript, which included none of the mafioso posturing of Schiff’s performance in front of Congress last week.

Okay what Twilight zone have I entered because this is 2x in one week where @GStephanopoulos called out a Democrat for lying. Here he asks Pelosi about Schiff lying about what’s said in the transcript and correcting her when she says it was Trump’s words. pic.twitter.com/8YrhRNCPJ6 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 3, 2019

“He did not make it up,” she insisted, after Stephanopoulos challenged her claim that it was both “fair” and “necessary” for Schiff to give his dramatic reading on the floor of Congress - then quickly changed the subject before he could push back again.

Schiff’s “parody” had Trump not only demanding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “make up dirt on my political opponent, lots of it,” but doing so seven times. On the actual call, Trump only mentions that political opponent, Joe Biden, once, after Zelensky had already brought up administration lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The latter had planned to visit Ukraine to pursue a lapsed corruption investigation into Burisma Holdings, a natural gas company which Biden’s son was a director of.

Also on rt.com Schiff’s ‘re-telling’ of Trump phone call with Ukraine head gets mocked as ‘unhinged Orange-Man-Bad fan fiction’

Over a dozen congressmen have already signed on to a resolution brought forward by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) to censure Schiff for his false remarks, and Trump himself called Schiff’s act treasonous, calling for him to resign and be investigated.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!