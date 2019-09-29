 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I deserve to meet my accuser!’ Trump wants both Ukrainegate ‘whistleblower’ and his SOURCE to face him

Published time: 29 Sep, 2019 23:13 Edited time: 29 Sep, 2019 23:22
US President Donald Trump has demanded to meet with the whistleblower who accused him of pressuring Kiev for political gain, as well as with the actual alleged source that passed the information presented in the Ukraine complaint.

With the Ukrainegate scandal gathering pace, Trump has launched another scathing attack at one of its main peddlers, House Intel Committee chair Adam Schiff, saying that he wants to see the Democratic Senator tried for treason for his parody interpretation of Trump’s call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason,” Trump wrote as he went on a Twitter tirade on Sunday.

Doubling down on his call for Schiff to face legal repercussions for “lying to Congress,” Trump has made a fresh demand, arguing that he, “like every American,” has the right to meet his accuser, referring to the whistleblower behind the “urgent concern” compliant, that set the current impeachment inquiry in motion.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Also on rt.com ‘They got caught!’ Trump reacts to report that whistleblowers exempted from need to have firsthand info as part of ‘RECENT’ update

