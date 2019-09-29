‘I deserve to meet my accuser!’ Trump wants both Ukrainegate ‘whistleblower’ and his SOURCE to face him

US President Donald Trump has demanded to meet with the whistleblower who accused him of pressuring Kiev for political gain, as well as with the actual alleged source that passed the information presented in the Ukraine complaint.

With the Ukrainegate scandal gathering pace, Trump has launched another scathing attack at one of its main peddlers, House Intel Committee chair Adam Schiff, saying that he wants to see the Democratic Senator tried for treason for his parody interpretation of Trump’s call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called “Whistleblower,” represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way. Then Schiff made up what I actually said by lying to Congress...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

“He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason,” Trump wrote as he went on a Twitter tirade on Sunday.

....In addition, I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the “Whistleblower.” Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

Doubling down on his call for Schiff to face legal repercussions for “lying to Congress,” Trump has made a fresh demand, arguing that he, “like every American,” has the right to meet his accuser, referring to the whistleblower behind the “urgent concern” compliant, that set the current impeachment inquiry in motion.

