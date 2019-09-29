 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘They got caught!’ Trump reacts to report whistleblowers exempted from need to present firsthand info as part of ‘RECENT’ update

Published time: 29 Sep, 2019 02:51 Edited time: 29 Sep, 2019 03:12
Get short URL
‘They got caught!’ Trump reacts to report whistleblowers exempted from need to present firsthand info as part of ‘RECENT’ update
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2019. © REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US President Donald Trump has cried foul after reports suggested a whistleblower complaint form, that allows for second-hand information to be submitted, is the result of a recent revision of intelligence community guidelines.

“WOW, they got caught. End the Witch Hunt now!” the US President wrote on Saturday evening, tweeting a link to the Federalist report.

The Friday bombshell alleges that intelligence community “secretly gutted” the requirement for whistleblowers to be in possession of first-hand knowledge of whatever they want to report.

it appears that the crucual requirement was struck off from a ‘Disclosure of Urgent Concern’ form somewhere between May 2018 and August 2019, the paper reports. The newest version of the form that allows a whistleblwer to "disclose" information they "heard about from others" was downloaded to the Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community (ICIG) website on September 24, as the document’s PDF properties show.

The whistleblower complaint that focuses on the 25 July call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is dated August 12. Within a fortnight, on August 26, the ICIG determined the complaint to be legit. In a letter to Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI)  Joseph Maguire, ICIG says that the complaint “appears credible” and constitutes “an urgent concern.”

However, a screenshot of the May 2018 document outlining conditions for such a complaint to be considered “credible” by the ICIG says it must contain “reliable, first-hand information,” while the whistleblower openly admitted that he “was not a direct witness to most of the events described,” including to an ill-fated call between Trump and Zelensky.

It’s unclear when exactly the requirements were diluted. The markings on the complaint form suggest that it was revised in August.

The White House released both the transcript of the call and the complaint itself on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The complaint, which is largely based on media reports about contacts between US and Ukrainian officials and second-hand accounts of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky, alleged that Trump was  pressuring his Ukrainian counterpart into reopening a corruption investigation into Joe Biden’s son Hunter in return for the US military aid. However, the transcript has revealed no quid pro quo arrangement.

Also on rt.com Resign & get probed! Trump blasts ‘sick man’ Schiff for making up content of Ukraine call

Trump has dismissed allegations against him as a new twist of “The Witch Hunt” waged by Democrats, while urging House Intel Committee chair, Adam Schiff, to resign  and “get probed” for reading a “parody” version of the transcript during a Congressional hearing, and putting a sinister spin on the conversation.

On Saturday, Trump doubled down on his call for Schiff, who was also a leading peddler of the ‘Russiagate’ conspiracy until it fizzled out,  to resign.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies