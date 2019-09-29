‘They got caught!’ Trump reacts to report whistleblowers exempted from need to present firsthand info as part of ‘RECENT’ update

US President Donald Trump has cried foul after reports suggested a whistleblower complaint form, that allows for second-hand information to be submitted, is the result of a recent revision of intelligence community guidelines.

“WOW, they got caught. End the Witch Hunt now!” the US President wrote on Saturday evening, tweeting a link to the Federalist report.

WOW, they got caught. End the Witch Hunt now! https://t.co/A5k3u9Rg3D — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

The Friday bombshell alleges that intelligence community “secretly gutted” the requirement for whistleblowers to be in possession of first-hand knowledge of whatever they want to report.

it appears that the crucual requirement was struck off from a ‘Disclosure of Urgent Concern’ form somewhere between May 2018 and August 2019, the paper reports. The newest version of the form that allows a whistleblwer to "disclose" information they "heard about from others" was downloaded to the Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community (ICIG) website on September 24, as the document’s PDF properties show.

Here is something seriously strange. The Disclosure of Urgent Concern Form located earlier today at DNI is only two days old according to its pdf properties. https://t.co/l8foAAj2sCpic.twitter.com/0iwXTxcgIv — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) September 27, 2019

The whistleblower complaint that focuses on the 25 July call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is dated August 12. Within a fortnight, on August 26, the ICIG determined the complaint to be legit. In a letter to Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire, ICIG says that the complaint “appears credible” and constitutes “an urgent concern.”

However, a screenshot of the May 2018 document outlining conditions for such a complaint to be considered “credible” by the ICIG says it must contain “reliable, first-hand information,” while the whistleblower openly admitted that he “was not a direct witness to most of the events described,” including to an ill-fated call between Trump and Zelensky.

IC IG ICWPA Form 401 dated 24 May 2018 requires “urgent concerns” to be about an “intelligence activity,” be “reliable first-hand knowledge,” and not be “second-hand knowledge.” pic.twitter.com/v8F4APkoiL — Pedro Israel Orta (@PedroIsraelOrta) September 23, 2019

It’s unclear when exactly the requirements were diluted. The markings on the complaint form suggest that it was revised in August.

5/ reader @LT51552424 sharply observed that the Urgent Disclosure Form (with Sep 25, 2019 modification datestamp) contains footer "Rev: August 2019".



So in the midst of this unprecedented CIA leak/"whistleblow", the DNI changes its Urgent Disclosure Form. What was it before? pic.twitter.com/P59waZY3AU — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) September 27, 2019

The White House released both the transcript of the call and the complaint itself on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The complaint, which is largely based on media reports about contacts between US and Ukrainian officials and second-hand accounts of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky, alleged that Trump was pressuring his Ukrainian counterpart into reopening a corruption investigation into Joe Biden’s son Hunter in return for the US military aid. However, the transcript has revealed no quid pro quo arrangement.

Trump has dismissed allegations against him as a new twist of “The Witch Hunt” waged by Democrats, while urging House Intel Committee chair, Adam Schiff, to resign and “get probed” for reading a “parody” version of the transcript during a Congressional hearing, and putting a sinister spin on the conversation.

The Whistleblower’s complaint is completely different and at odds from my actual conversation with the new President of Ukraine. The so-called “Whistleblower” knew practically NOTHING in that those ridiculous charges were far more dramatic & wrong, just like Liddle’ Adam Schiff.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

On Saturday, Trump doubled down on his call for Schiff, who was also a leading peddler of the ‘Russiagate’ conspiracy until it fizzled out, to resign.

