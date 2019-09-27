 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Resign & get probed! Trump blasts ‘sick man’ Schiff for making up content of Ukraine call

Published time: 27 Sep, 2019 17:16
US President Donald Trump and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) ©  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst;  REUTERS/Leah Millis
US President Donald Trump is calling for House Intel Committee chair Adam Schiff to resign and be investigated, after the California Democrat read a ‘parody’ version of the White House transcript into official record.

Schiff “totally made up my conversation with Ukraine President and read it to Congress,” Trump tweeted out on Friday. 

He must resign and be investigated. He has been doing this for two years. He is a sick man!

On Thursday, the congressman pretended to read the transcript provided by the White House of Trump’s conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, only to use his own words and interpretations. When called on it, he claimed it was a “parody.”

The “two years” bit was a reference to Schiff’s role in promoting the ‘Russiagate’ conspiracy theory. From his perch on the Intelligence Committee, the congressman has been a regular fixture on cable channels critical of the president, going so far as to claim he had evidence of Trump’s “collusion” with Russia. Special counsel Robert Mueller found none, however, and Schiff was never called to account for claims to the contrary.

Schiff’s eventual response on Twitter was to say Trump’s “own words and deeds mock themselves” and therefore need no additional mockery. He also claimed, again, that Trump “engaged in a shakedown to get election dirt from a foreign country. And then... tried to cover it up.”

Democrats have cited the Ukraine phone call to launch an impeachment inquiry against Trump. 

