Resign & get probed! Trump blasts ‘sick man’ Schiff for making up content of Ukraine call

US President Donald Trump is calling for House Intel Committee chair Adam Schiff to resign and be investigated, after the California Democrat read a ‘parody’ version of the White House transcript into official record.

Schiff “totally made up my conversation with Ukraine President and read it to Congress,” Trump tweeted out on Friday.

He must resign and be investigated. He has been doing this for two years. He is a sick man!

On Thursday, the congressman pretended to read the transcript provided by the White House of Trump’s conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, only to use his own words and interpretations. When called on it, he claimed it was a “parody.”

We have the transcript.



So why did Schiff make up his own version of the call in a Congressional hearing?



Because he knows the transcript shows no quid pro quo or crimes.



Dems are literally making stuff up now because they have no legitimate reason to impeach @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/i4138ocqJ3 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 26, 2019

The “two years” bit was a reference to Schiff’s role in promoting the ‘Russiagate’ conspiracy theory. From his perch on the Intelligence Committee, the congressman has been a regular fixture on cable channels critical of the president, going so far as to claim he had evidence of Trump’s “collusion” with Russia. Special counsel Robert Mueller found none, however, and Schiff was never called to account for claims to the contrary.

Schiff’s eventual response on Twitter was to say Trump’s “own words and deeds mock themselves” and therefore need no additional mockery. He also claimed, again, that Trump “engaged in a shakedown to get election dirt from a foreign country. And then... tried to cover it up.”

You engaged in a shakedown to get election dirt from a foreign country.



And then you tried to cover it up.



But you’re right about one thing — your words need no mockery. Your own words and deeds mock themselves.



But most importantly here, they endanger our country. pic.twitter.com/Qha74pwW8m — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 27, 2019

Democrats have cited the Ukraine phone call to launch an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

