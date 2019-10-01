VIRAL VIDEO of driverless cart SPINNING dangerously close to plane… and getting knocked out by quick-thinking worker

A hilariously out-of-control plane catering cart spun furiously around on the tarmac of O’Hare Airport, Chicago, coming alarmingly close to a parked jet, as the stunned ground crew watched on in alarm and dismay.

Footage posted online by a passenger filming from the terminal on Monday captured the bizarre scene as the vehicle, somehow without its driver, went rogue. One of the staff members appears to be transfixed by the cart’s performance before a colleague hastily pulls them away from the approaching vehicle as it circles at speed, shedding its load.

Eventually, a staff member takes one for the team and jams another vehicle directly into the path of the careening cart just as it looks set to make contact with the front wheel of the nearby parked jet.

Crazy event at ORD. Heads up safety move by a ramp worker! pic.twitter.com/SQi5zB0Ooz — Kevin Klauer DO, EJD (@Emergidoc) September 30, 2019

Tense onlookers watching helplessly from the terminal erupted in a round of applause as the situation was brought back under control. According to aviation officials, no staff were injured and an investigation into the incident is underway.

The video has been watched over 6 million times in less than a day, and commenters on Twitter were quick to draw comparisons between the cart and Brexit, or the Trump administration, though most just enjoyed the show. Many responded to praise the “hero” and “badass” who stepped in and saved the day.

Also on rt.com No escape from New York: TWO world leaders make emergency landings over plane woes

If you like this story, share it with a friend!