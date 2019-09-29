No escape from New York: TWO world leaders make emergency landings over plane woes

Plane woes struck some of the world leaders leaving New York after the UN General Assembly meeting, with Pakistan’s PM grounded overnight thanks to technical problems, while the windscreen of Cyprus’s presidential jet cracked.

The Cypriot leader’s jet turned around for an emergency landing shortly after departing New York’s JFK Airport on Saturday afternoon. The plane was bound for London when the pilot flagged a crack in the windscreen as a risk to the jet’s safety, according to reports.

President Nicos Anastasiades and his entourage are expected to stay in New York until the issue is resolved.

And he wasn’t the only leader to narrowly avoid disaster while leaving the US. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plane had to turn back after developing a technical problem just minutes after take-off on Friday.

After an overnight delay, Khan eventually traveled back to Pakistan on board a commercial airliner, NDTV reports.

