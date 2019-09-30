‘The force is strong with our family’: Ivanka Trump’s Star Wars reference riles film fans (PHOTO)

Ivanka Trump ignited a Twitterstorm after posting a family photo with a caption that suggests she really needs to bone up on her Star Wars knowledge.

In the snap, Ivanka poses with husband Jared and their three young children, one of whom is dressed as a Stormtrooper, which she doesn’t seem to realise is a foot soldier for the bad guys. Not only that, but Stormtroopers don't actually have 'the force'.

The Force is strong in my family. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/oT0jFfy5Lb — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 29, 2019

The caption references one of the film franchise’s most famous quotes, delivered by hero Luke Skywalker about his father, the villain Darth Vader. Ivanka’s application of the line drew a sharp intake of breath from film fans on Twitter, wondering why she’d intentionally draw comparison between the Trumps and the dark side.

Many people consider it a useful step to watch the movie before quoting its catchphrases. — Daniel Summers (@WFKARS) September 29, 2019 Y’all obviously don’t watch Star Wars. — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) September 29, 2019 This is offensively stupid. He's dressed as a Stormtrooper ffs, so unless you are both outing yourselves as Sith, there are no Force users here. https://t.co/4a5ZvL85dw — Helen O’Hara (@HelenLOHara) September 29, 2019

While many, predictably, used the occasion to lay into the politics of the Donald Trump administration, others urged people to keep in mind that the photo is about a kid playing dress-up. A few pointed out that maybe Ivanka’s comment shows true in-depth knowledge of the movies given that the most recent films feature a Stormtrooper who turns to the light (or good) side.

That one has been rehabilitated. Please try to keep up! — Zeda F. Ruhl (@zfruhl) September 30, 2019

