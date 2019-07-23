‘PM of United Kingston’: Ivanka Trump congratulates BoJo in geographically-challenged tweet

Boris Johnson has been flooded with well-wishes from around the world after being named the next prime minister of the UK, even receiving congratulations from Ivanka Trump for becoming the leader of the “United Kingston.”

Donald Trump’s daughter took to Twitter on Tuesday to comment on Boris Johnson’s selection as the head of the Conservative Party, making him the UK’s next prime minister. Her note of congratulations, however, suffered from a small typo – some might even say a Freudian slip.

“Congratulations @BorisJohnson on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingston,” Ivanka tweeted.

The geographically-challenged message was quickly deleted – but not before the inevitable pile-on by the Twitterati.

Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right, here I am. pic.twitter.com/itXctJehgT — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) July 23, 2019

Still trying to get my head round the fact Boris really is about to become Prime Minister of the United Kingston. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) July 23, 2019

The Kingston Trio pic.twitter.com/2uHqMMt7qI — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 23, 2019

Twitter gaffes appear to run in the Trump family. The US president has made headlines with some of his more memorable typos, including his complaint about “negative press covfefe” and how he is “honered” to serve the American people.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!