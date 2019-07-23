 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘PM of United Kingston’: Ivanka Trump congratulates BoJo in geographically-challenged tweet

Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 13:48
Get short URL
‘PM of United Kingston’: Ivanka Trump congratulates BoJo in geographically-challenged tweet
©  Twitter
Boris Johnson has been flooded with well-wishes from around the world after being named the next prime minister of the UK, even receiving congratulations from Ivanka Trump for becoming the leader of the “United Kingston.”

Donald Trump’s daughter took to Twitter on Tuesday to comment on Boris Johnson’s selection as the head of the Conservative Party, making him the UK’s next prime minister. Her note of congratulations, however, suffered from a small typo – some might even say a Freudian slip.

“Congratulations @BorisJohnson on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingston,” Ivanka tweeted.

The geographically-challenged message was quickly deleted – but not before the inevitable pile-on by the Twitterati.

Twitter gaffes appear to run in the Trump family. The US president has made headlines with some of his more memorable typos, including his complaint about “negative press covfefe” and how he is “honered” to serve the American people.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies