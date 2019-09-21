No aliens, no party: Poor turnout for Area 51 raid kills UFO fanatics’ festival

A planned mass raid on a US military site that was spawned by a joke Facebook post and drew alarmed warnings from the authorities ended in such an extravagant no-show of attendees that sideline events are being canceled.

Area 51, a US Air Force training base, has been the source of tremendous speculation about aliens for decades, centering on theories that the government has long covered up evidence of alien life after carrying out a range of experiments at the Nevada facility.

Also on rt.com Area 51 has ‘secrets that deserve to be protected,’ US Air Force top brass warns ‘stormers’

In early July, the Facebook event ‘Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us’ went viral after millions of people signed up to attend. Whether they ever intended to trek out to the desert location is anybody’s guess, but the prospect of a mass invasion of alien-hunters was enough for the county to declare a state of emergency and for the Air Force to impose no-fly zone restrictions over the area.

Locals also reportedly opposed the planned raid and side-events, fearing that people would be ill-prepared for the desert conditions, while the military brought in reinforcements to totally lock down the site to intruders.

Despite all the fuss (and Facebook sign-ups), the ‘Storm Area 51’ event failed to materialize, with only a handful of hardcore enthusiasts showing up on September 20.

CROWDS AT NNSS SECURITY GATES DISPERSED, NO ARRESTS MADE



A group of nearly 50 people gathered at a pair of Nevada National Security Site gates early Friday morning claiming they were there for "Storm Area 51."



At approximately... #StormArea51#Area51https://t.co/KCk3uomAqTpic.twitter.com/YRXrsK3B1G — Nye County, Nevada (@nyecounty) September 20, 2019

Also on rt.com SHOCKER! Area 51 raid FLOPS as bunch of YouTubers chat up guards instead of running to ‘see them aliens’ (PHOTOS)

On Saturday, one of the festivals organized to coincide with the raid, which reportedly had expected around 1,000 attendees, was canceled due to lack of interest.

Just In: The Area 51 Basecamp event in Hiko has been canceled according to executive producer Keith Wright. Wright said lack of attendance yesterday and the anticipated lack of attendance today was cause. Alienstock in Rachel still a go today for Day 3. #area51#stormarea51pic.twitter.com/mIvl7YOfC0 — Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 21, 2019

BREAKING: Storm Area 51 Base Camp in Hiko - CANCELLED. This was one of two festivals happening on the outskirts of area 51. A staff member told me they were expecting around 1000 people. This was the crowd last night for legendary DJ, @pauloakenfold. pic.twitter.com/Q5GLYa1TAY — Chris Redfearn FOX5 (@chrisredreports) September 21, 2019

Some of those who did make the journey out to Nevada have been rewarded for their pains, not by discovering proof of alien life, but by at least finding kindred spirits.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!