Spice of life: Former Trump Press Sec lights up Twitter with NEON green shirt on Dancing with the Stars
Clearly battle-hardened to Twitter teasing and trolling from his tenure in the White House, Spicer pre-empted the impending wave of derision with a heads up about the outfit.
Trust me, I certainly haven’t forgotten and once you see the outfit I have to wear tonight you won’t forget for quite some time — even after lots of therapy Treat this like looking at an eclipse with a dot poked in a piece of paper ( @ABC 8pmET) #DWTS@DancingABC#DWTS28https://t.co/w8IjOeua7X— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 16, 2019
On Monday night, the 47-year-old performed to the song ‘Spice Up Your Life’ by the Spice Girls, to really flog the dead horse that is his second name all while draped in a fluorescent green blouse and white pants.
Triple the spice in this Salsa! 🌶 #DWTS@seanspicerpic.twitter.com/L85aPYVGt0— Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 17, 2019
Described as 'fun and entertaining' but out of time throughout his debut performance alongside partner Lindsay Arnold, Spicer scored 12 out of a possible 30 points, one point ahead of LA Lakers star Lamar Odom.
While many anti-Trumpers took the opportunity to give Spicer a piece of their mind, it was his mixed reactions choice of outfit that blinded/most outraged Twitter, in likely his most controversial moment since stepping down in July 2017.
Sean Spicer got paid 6 figures for this. He's also a Harvard Kennedy fellow. He also got a book deal. He was also laughing it up at a DC party for journalists the day before the White House Correspondents Dinner. All will fail up. It's how this town works. https://t.co/ZRgbGe4Cvc— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 17, 2019
"What’s the only thing more embarrassing than being the former White House Press Secretary under Trump? Whatever this shirt Sean Spicer has on. #DancingWiththeStars"
Others felt the shirt was tantamount to a crime against humanity, asking whether we should “send @seanspicer to Gitmo over that shirt?”
shame.... pic.twitter.com/Z4uTGzgg9u— bawl (@bawl) September 16, 2019
While Spicer’s critics were out in full, foul-mouthed force on Twitter, some summed up their feelings rather succinctly without resorting to bad language.
You’re a terrible person who helped an administration lie to the American public and will only be remembered as a bad liar who got replaced by Umbridge and played by Melissa McCarthy on SNL. Then for some reason you became a shitty dancer for all of us to be forced to watch pic.twitter.com/P8CPQMfevF— RickSanchez119 (@BadNewsSquanch) September 16, 2019
