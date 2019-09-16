ObamaNetflix: Trump sends phrase trending while calling for inquiry into Barack’s deals

Donald Trump inspired near-covfefe levels of confusion online after posting tweets that cryptically ended with: “Obama Netflix?” - a phrase which provided instant meme fodder.

The question closed a series of tweets from the US president in which he criticized the House Judiciary Committee for scrambling to find another avenue to attack him on following the Mueller investigation, after Democrats pushed for an inquiry into the use of Trump hotels for state and military visits. Perplexingly for some, his tweets closed with a nod to Barack Obama that sounded like a new brand:

....for the privilege of being your President - and doing the best job that has been done in many decades. I am far beyond somebody paying for a hotel room for the evening, or filling up a gas tank at an airport I do not own. These Radical Left Democrats are CRAZY! Obama Netflix? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

For more context, Trump had tweeted hours earlier on Monday to call on the committee to expressly investigate his predecessor’s multi-million-dollar deal with streaming service Netflix or his lucrative book deal with similar zeal to that they’ve shown towards Trump’s finances.

Also on rt.com Trump knows ‘nothing’ about US Air Force stop at his Scotland hotel, but says crew have ‘good taste’

Netizens who came across the “Obama Netflix” tweet were quick to embrace the expression, rising to both the confusion of its appearance at the end of an apparently unrelated tweet and the comedic possibilities suggested by the phrase. It quickly trended on Twitter, garnering almost 50,000 tweets in a couple of hours.

“Obama Netflix is the new Tim Apple,” one Twitter user joked, while another suggested it sounded like a Harry Potter character. Some people simply thought it a catchy sign-off for tweets.

Hey baby, how about some Obama Netflix and Chill tonight? pic.twitter.com/1ci8WBFxTT — #SpreadTruth - Facts matter (@babiecee) September 16, 2019

Also on rt.com Netflix says shows produced by Obama won’t be political, but Americans not buying it

If you like this story, share it with a friend!