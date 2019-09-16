 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
#ObamaNetflix: Trump sends phrase trending while calling for inquiry into Barack’s deals

Published time: 16 Sep, 2019 17:17
File photo © REUTERS/Leah Millis
Donald Trump inspired near-covfefe levels of confusion online after posting tweets that cryptically ended with: “Obama Netflix?” - a phrase which provided instant meme fodder.

The question closed a series of tweets from the US president in which he criticized the House Judiciary Committee for scrambling to find another avenue to attack him on following the Mueller investigation, after Democrats pushed for an inquiry into the use of Trump hotels for state and military visits. Perplexingly for some, his tweets closed with a nod to Barack Obama that sounded like a new brand:

For more context, Trump had tweeted hours earlier on Monday to call on the committee to expressly investigate his predecessor’s multi-million-dollar deal with streaming service Netflix or his lucrative book deal with similar zeal to that they’ve shown towards Trump’s finances.

Netizens who came across the “Obama Netflix” tweet were quick to embrace the expression, rising to both the confusion of its appearance at the end of an apparently unrelated tweet and the comedic possibilities suggested by the phrase. It quickly trended on Twitter, garnering almost 50,000 tweets in a couple of hours. 

“Obama Netflix is the new Tim Apple,” one Twitter user joked, while another suggested it sounded like a Harry Potter character. Some people simply thought it a catchy sign-off for tweets.

