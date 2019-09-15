Presumption of innocence? Dems call for Kavanaugh’s impeachment amid new sex assault allegations

A number of 202 Democratic nomination hopefuls didn’t waste time before taking a shot at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh just as new harassment allegations surfaced. And they hardly see a place for the benefit of the doubt.

The new storm around Kavanaugh, who was accused of past sexual misconduct last year, started with a New York Times feature on one of the accusers.

Deborah Ramirez, who went to Yale University with the future Justice, insists that he thrust his penis at her at a drunken party in 1980s. The paper wrote that it uncovered a similar incident of penis pushing into a female’s hand based on the words of Max Stier, Kavanaugh’s former classmate.

Also on rt.com ‘Don’t want to get into that’: Democrats' #MeToo double standard on Kavanaugh and Fairfax

The evidence in both cases are very thin, from Ramirez herself saying earlier she could not find people to corroborate the story to the other alleged victim saying she did not remember the incident. Times said they found seven people confirming Ramirez’s account.

What might have probably been a case for further investigation, turned into a new barrage of demands to have the conservative Justice off the Supreme Court.

Also on rt.com Fraud & obstruction: FBI may probe Kavanaugh accuser Swetnick & lawyer Avenatti over lying to Senate

California Senator Kamala Harris, who likes to refer to her role as former prosecutor, which should probably involve respect for a due process, called on the Supreme Court Justice to be “impeached” right now.

I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people. He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice.



He must be impeached. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 15, 2019

Elizabeth Warren and Julian Castro promptly followed suit and joined their voices in a call for an immediate impeachment.

Last year the Kavanaugh nomination was rammed through the Senate without a thorough examination of the allegations against him. Confirmation is not exoneration, and these newest revelations are disturbing. Like the man who appointed him, Kavanaugh should be impeached. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 15, 2019

It’s more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath. He should be impeached.



And Congress should review the failure of the Department of Justice to properly investigate the matter. https://t.co/Yg1eh0CkNl — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 15, 2019

They minced no words as they denounced Kavanaugh’s confirmation process as “sham” and “shame” but apparently had no second thoughts about removing him from office on the basis of mere allegations.

Bernie Sanders also joined the chorus by basically saying that he “supports any appropriate constitutional mechanism to hold him [Kavanaugh] accountable.”

The revelations today confirm what we already knew: During his hearing, Kavanaugh faced credible accusations and likely lied to Congress. I support any appropriate constitutional mechanism to hold him accountable. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 15, 2019

Such ideas did not sit well with the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), who, in turn, slammed the Democrats for their “willingness to seize on completely uncorroborated and unsubstantiated allegations” while invoking the presumption of innocence.

Fortunately a majority of Senators and the American people rallied behind timeless principles such as due process and the presumption of innocence. I look forward to many years of service to come from Justice Kavanaugh. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 15, 2019

President Donald Trump, who nominated Kavanaugh in the first place, said the judge should start “suing people for libel.”

Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Last time, when the Democrats rallied behind another Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, it ended up in a total fiasco as Ford’s testimony was ultimately found to be unverifiable, and Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court. Its unclear if the new round of outrage would lead to another hearing or investigation, but the whole ordeal has given material to at least two books.

Also on rt.com Biden & AOC lead Democrats to land where facts don’t matter and truth is make-believe

Like this story? Share it with a friend!