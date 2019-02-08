‘Don’t want to get into that’: Democrats' #MeToo double standard on Kavanaugh and Fairfax

Whether the Democrats went too hard in their pursuit of Brett Kavanaugh for alleged sexual assault, or have been too soft on fellow party member Justin Fairfax, it all amounts to the same thing – hypocrisy is an unbecoming look.

Unlike the since-confirmed Supreme Court justice, who was accused of a nearly forty-year-old crime with no verifiable dates, witnesses, circumstances or even a location, the allegations which the Virginia lieutenant governor faces are relatively recent, specific, and involve different accounts of an encounter that both parties admitted happened.

Yet, even though Fairfax accuser Vanessa Tyson hiring the same legal team as Christine Blasey Ford, among the top Democrats there hasn’t been a rush to “believe all women.”

Democrats on Kavanaugh

"I cannot sit here, I cannot participate in what I know history is going to look back on as a dark moment,” presidential candidate and New Jersey senator Cory Booker said as he explained his reasons for rejecting Kavanaugh. “You are either complicit in the evil, you are either contributing to the wrong, or you are fighting against it."



“This is a real test for our nation to see how we treat women, especially women who are victims of sexual assault,” said senior California Senator Dianne Feinstein.

“I believe her,” said junior California Senator Kamala Harris.

“Over 150 sexual assault survivors have reached out to me to say they are dismayed by the Senate’s actions, they struggle to see empathy in the eyes of their leaders, and they now fear no one would take them seriously if they came forward with their own stories. I want them and all survivors to know this: You don’t need to suffer in silence. You deserve to be taken seriously. You deserve to be listened to,” said Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, disheartened after Kavanaugh narrowly won the confirmation vote.

“I believe Dr. Ford. Brett Kavanaugh does not belong on the Supreme Court,” said the independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

“We have to think about what it would mean if Judge Kavanaugh were to be confirmed to the Supreme Court with credible sexual assault allegations against him, Specifically what it would mean to the millions of women across America who were survivors of sexual assault, women who have been scared to come forward with their stories for fear they would be mocked, ridiculed, and shunned,” opined Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois.

Democrats on Fairfax

“I am not getting into that. I have so many things I am working on, this isn’t one of them,” saidDurbin, adding “I don’t know her” about Tyson.

"I don’t want to get into that,” said Feinstein, after saying that she “doesn’t know” who Justin Fairfax is, despite him being next in line for Virginia governorship.

“I think we should be focusing on what’s right now happening with the governor. I know you guys are going to try to focus on a lot of things right now, but right now my focus is on again calling for the governor to step down,” said Booker, changing the subject to Virginia governor Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal – though he did subsequently call for an investigation into Fairfax.

“It’s premature,” said Kaine, explaining why he isn’t calling for the resignation for Fairfax who is “someone we know real well” and “denies the charges unequivocally.”

Bernie is back and and this time he is taking fake phone calls to dodge questions about if he believes Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax’s accuser... WATCH THIS: pic.twitter.com/y6n83qPKit — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 5, 2019

“I haven’t had the chance to see her. I did have the chance to see Dr. Blasey Ford testify right in the room in front of me. So she had a chance to display great personal credibility. I have not seen this other witness or victim,” said Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, demanding a personal testimony before he is convinced.

“Busy with bills and focused on matters at hand right now,” said leader of Virginia House Democrats Eileen Filler-Corn. Shejust doesn’t have the time.

