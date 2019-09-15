At least 21 injured after multistory deck collapses on Jersey Shore (PHOTOS)

Multiple people have been pulled from under the debris of a three-story deck in Wildwood, New Jersey, after the structure came crushing down, injuring over two dozen people, including three children.

Multiple ambulance cars, rescue teams and police rushed to the scene on the 200 block of East Baker Avenue about 6 p.m on Saturday after a multistory balcony collapsed, trapping people underneath.

Over two dozen people have been taken to hospital in the aftermath of the incident. Medical officials with Cape May Regional Health System told WPVI-TV that they have been treating 21 patients, including three children. The nature and the extent of their injuries are unclear at the moment.

Photos have surfaced on social media showing rescues searching for potential victims under the pile of splinted wood and other rubble, to which the structure was reduced as result of the incident.

Major Incident Wildwood New Jersey 20 people trapped after a balcony collapsed pic.twitter.com/3olH65W6VD — stephen gagliardi (@gag2280) September 14, 2019

A video shows emergency crews wheeling injured victims on stretchers and loading them into the ambulances.

Second alarm Wildwood New Jersey multiple decks collapse https://t.co/I90B95bVoH — Harry Duffy (@harduf63) September 14, 2019

It’s unclear at the moment how many people were intially trapped, with rescues saying that all have been safely removed from the wreackage.

A multi-story balcony collapsed just about an hour ago on Wildwood’s Baker Avenue. pic.twitter.com/XzIINVFcOR — Ahmad Austin (@ACPressAustin) September 14, 2019

The incident took place amidst the annual New Jersey Firemen's Convention, just hours after a colourful firefighters' parade in the city wrapped up.

There have been speculations that firefighters can be among those injured in the incident.

