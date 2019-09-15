 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

At least 21 injured after multistory deck collapses on Jersey Shore (PHOTOS)

Published time: 15 Sep, 2019 01:19
Get short URL
At least 21 injured after multistory deck collapses on Jersey Shore (PHOTOS)
FILE PHOTO: © REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Multiple people have been pulled from under the debris of a three-story deck in Wildwood, New Jersey, after the structure came crushing down, injuring over two dozen people, including three children.

Multiple ambulance cars, rescue teams and police rushed to the scene on the 200 block of East Baker Avenue about 6 p.m on Saturday after a multistory balcony collapsed, trapping people underneath.

Over two dozen people have been taken to hospital in the aftermath of the incident. Medical officials with Cape May Regional Health System told WPVI-TV that they have been treating 21 patients, including three children. The nature and the extent of their injuries are unclear at the moment.

Photos have surfaced on social media showing rescues searching for potential victims under the pile of splinted wood and other rubble, to which the structure was reduced as result of the incident.

A video shows emergency crews wheeling injured victims on stretchers and loading  them into the ambulances.

It’s unclear at the moment how many people were intially trapped, with rescues saying that all have been safely removed from the wreackage. 

The incident took place amidst the annual New Jersey Firemen's Convention, just hours after a colourful firefighters' parade in the city wrapped up.

There have been speculations that firefighters can be among those injured in the incident.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies