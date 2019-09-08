 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Afghan peace talks dead ‘for the time being’ & US won't enter any agreement – Pompeo

Published time: 8 Sep, 2019 13:36 Edited time: 8 Sep, 2019 14:25
Get short URL
Afghan peace talks dead ‘for the time being’ & US won't enter any agreement – Pompeo
U.S soldiers carry the body of a fallen comrade near the scene of a helicopter crash in the Pachir Agam district, 2013 © Reuters
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that peace negotiations with Afghanistan’s Taliban are dead and that Washington will not enter any future agreement without “commitments” from the militants.

Appearing on a round of cable news shows Sunday morning, Pompeo told one of these, Fox News, that negotiations with the Taliban are dead “for the time being,” adding that Washington is recalling its special envoy to Afghanistan to work out its next steps. Also appearing on CNN, Pompeo said that the US would not enter into any future agreement with the Taliban without “significant commitments” from the fighters, who now control more Afghan territory than at any point since the US invasion in 2001.

Also on rt.com ‘No power to negotiate’? Trump scraps Afghan talks after Taliban attack, hints at ‘decades’ more war

Pompeo’s statements come one day after President Donald Trump canceled meetings with Taliban officials at Camp David. Trump scrapped the talks –which were planned in secret– after Taliban-claimed attacks in Kabul killed 12 people, including one American soldier, earlier in the week.

“If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway,” Trump tweeted on Saturday.

With diplomacy scuppered, Pompeo told CNN that “if the Taliban don’t behave...we’re not going to reduce our support for the Afghan security forces that have fought so hard there in Afghanistan,” a hint that the US may remain involved in Afghan affairs for some time yet. 

President Trump dropped a similar hint on Saturday night, asking “how many more decades are they willing to fight?” 

Also on rt.com American service member killed in Afghanistan as Trump vows US will ‘always’ stay there

Prior to the canceled meeting, US officials seemed hopeful that an end to the 18-year conflict in Afghanistan was near. US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad presented a draft US-Taliban agreement to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the beginning of the month, which outlined plans for a US withdrawal from the country in exchange for a Taliban pledge not to plan attacks abroad from within Afghanistan.

Trump’s revelation that the talks had fallen apart drew a wave of political and media criticism for even hosting them in the first place. Democrat and Republican lawmakers alike argued that members of the Taliban should “never” be allowed onto US soil. CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Pompeo on Sunday whether he would support a similar move from a Democrat president, especially one taking place days before the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

“We have an obligation to do everything we can,” Pompeo responded, and told Tapper that he has always been “fully supportive” of Trump’s efforts to sit down with the Taliban.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies