 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

American service member killed in Afghanistan as Trump vows US will ‘always’ stay there

Published time: 30 Aug, 2019 16:26 Edited time: 30 Aug, 2019 16:33
Get short URL
American service member killed in Afghanistan as Trump vows US will ‘always’ stay there
An American serviceman was killed in Afghanistan in combat operations, NATO said in a statement. The news comes just a day after President Trump announced there would “always” be a US presence in the country.

The soldier died on Thursday during a combat mission, the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan announced in a statement on Friday, but withheld the serviceman’s identity, per the organization’s policies.

Also on rt.com ‘We’ll always have a presence’: Trump says 8,600 US troops will stay in Afghanistan

President Trump earlier announced that 8,600 American soldiers would remain in the war-torn state even after a peace deal is reached with the Taliban, adding “we’re going to always have a presence.”

The war, which started in 2001, is now in its 18th year.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies