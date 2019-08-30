American service member killed in Afghanistan as Trump vows US will ‘always’ stay there

An American serviceman was killed in Afghanistan in combat operations, NATO said in a statement. The news comes just a day after President Trump announced there would “always” be a US presence in the country.

The soldier died on Thursday during a combat mission, the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan announced in a statement on Friday, but withheld the serviceman’s identity, per the organization’s policies.

Also on rt.com ‘We’ll always have a presence’: Trump says 8,600 US troops will stay in Afghanistan

President Trump earlier announced that 8,600 American soldiers would remain in the war-torn state even after a peace deal is reached with the Taliban, adding “we’re going to always have a presence.”

The war, which started in 2001, is now in its 18th year.



DETAILS TO FOLLOW