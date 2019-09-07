‘No power to negotiate’? Trump cancels Taliban talks, hints at ‘more decades’ of Afghanistan fight

The blast in Kabul that killed a dozen of people, including an American soldier, shows that there is no point in negotiating with the Taliban who can’t even uphold a ceasefire during important talks, President Trump has claimed.

“If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway,” Trump said in a tweet, announcing his decision to call off peace negotiations and cancel the meeting with the Taliban leaders headed for the US.

How many more decades are they willing to fight?