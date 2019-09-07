‘No power to negotiate’? Trump cancels Taliban talks, hints at ‘more decades’ of Afghanistan fight
“If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway,” Trump said in a tweet, announcing his decision to call off peace negotiations and cancel the meeting with the Taliban leaders headed for the US.
How many more decades are they willing to fight?
....an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers, and 11 other people. I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations. What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position? They didn’t, they....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019