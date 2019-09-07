 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘They don’t have power to negotiate!’ Trump cancels talks with Taliban after attack kills US soldier
‘No power to negotiate’? Trump cancels Taliban talks, hints at ‘more decades’ of Afghanistan fight

Published time: 7 Sep, 2019 23:01 Edited time: 7 Sep, 2019 23:19
‘No power to negotiate’? Trump cancels Taliban talks, hints at ‘more decades’ of Afghanistan fight
The blast in Kabul that killed a dozen of people, including an American soldier, shows that there is no point in negotiating with the Taliban who can’t even uphold a ceasefire during important talks, President Trump has claimed.

“If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway,” Trump said in a tweet, announcing his decision to call off peace negotiations and cancel the meeting with the Taliban leaders headed for the US.

How many more decades are they willing to fight?

