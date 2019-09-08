Relentless lightning storm causes chaos in Seattle (VIDEOS)

The Seattle skies lit up with an extreme lightning storm on Saturday night, with over 200 strikes recorded in just 45 minutes.

The National Weather Service’s Seattle station said about 1,250 strikes had been recorded during the powerful thunderstorms over Western Washington, in the space of about three-and-a-half hours.

Flights were diverted to avoid forked bolts of lightning and thousands of households were left without power after electricity lines and transformers were also hit.

The intense storm caused an “extreme weather” delay of a football game at Husky Stadium before the lightning took out the power in the stadium. The Washington State Fair was forced to close early.

“We don’t see this type of weather roll through very often,”said Art Gaebel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Also on rt.com WATCH crane collapse onto buildings as Dorian makes landfall in Canada (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!