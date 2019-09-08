 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Relentless lightning storm causes chaos in Seattle (VIDEOS)

Published time: 8 Sep, 2019 09:49
Get short URL
Relentless lightning storm causes chaos in Seattle (VIDEOS)
FILE PHOTO © Flickr
The Seattle skies lit up with an extreme lightning storm on Saturday night, with over 200 strikes recorded in just 45 minutes.

The National Weather Service’s Seattle station said about 1,250 strikes had been recorded during the powerful thunderstorms over Western Washington, in the space of about three-and-a-half hours. 

Flights were diverted to avoid forked bolts of lightning and thousands of households were left without power after electricity lines and transformers were also hit. 

The intense storm caused an “extreme weather” delay of a football game at Husky Stadium before the lightning took out the power in the stadium. The Washington State Fair was forced to close early. 

“We don’t see this type of weather roll through very often,”said Art Gaebel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Also on rt.com WATCH crane collapse onto buildings as Dorian makes landfall in Canada (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies