WATCH crane collapse onto buildings as Dorian makes landfall in Canada (VIDEOS)

After wreaking havoc and claiming dozens of lives in the Bahamas, the now post tropical cyclone Dorian has made a landfall in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, uprooting trees and power poles, triggering widespread blackouts.

Nearly three quarters of the Atlantic province was left without power as winds of up to 140km per hour and torrential rains battered Nova Scotia. Photos and videos of flooding, debris, downed trees and electricity lines were widely shared on social media as authorities warned of “severe impact” throughout the weekend.

I’ve said since installation it was going to come down, used to sway as much as 8 ft. at top during operation and high winds. pic.twitter.com/pBzLHpioBP — ron clark (@spencesbridge) September 7, 2019

Powerful gusts collapsed a crane onto the under-construction buildings in the provincial capital Halifax, but there were no reports of death or injuries yet.

WATCH: Video from inside an apartment building in Halifax, Canada, that was hit by a crane as Hurricane Dorian approaches pic.twitter.com/D8pENsbZCI — BNO News (@BNONews) September 7, 2019

Previously, Dorian slightly battered the coast of North Carolina, but the real havoc had been wrecked to the Bahamas, where over 42 people were confirmed killed and hundreds are believed missing, so the number of casualties is expected to grow.

