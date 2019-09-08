 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH crane collapse onto buildings as Dorian makes landfall in Canada (VIDEOS)

Published time: 8 Sep, 2019 02:22 Edited time: 8 Sep, 2019 02:28
Get short URL
WATCH crane collapse onto buildings as Dorian makes landfall in Canada (VIDEOS)
©  Reuters / John Morris
After wreaking havoc and claiming dozens of lives in the Bahamas, the now post tropical cyclone Dorian has made a landfall in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, uprooting trees and power poles, triggering widespread blackouts.

Nearly three quarters of the Atlantic province was left without power as winds of up to 140km per hour and torrential rains battered Nova Scotia. Photos and videos of flooding, debris, downed trees and electricity lines were widely shared on social media as authorities warned of “severe impact” throughout the weekend.

Powerful gusts collapsed a crane onto the under-construction buildings in the provincial capital Halifax, but there were no reports of death or injuries yet.

Previously, Dorian slightly battered the coast of North Carolina, but the real havoc had been wrecked to the Bahamas, where over 42 people were confirmed killed and hundreds are believed missing, so the number of casualties is expected to grow.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies