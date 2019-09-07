Trump lauds prisoner exchange between Russia & Ukraine as ‘giant step to peace’

US President Donald Trump has praised the prisoner swap between Moscow and Ukraine, congratulating the two countries for making such a move and naming it a “giant step to peace.”

Earlier in the day, Russia surrendered 35 individuals to Ukraine that had been held in its prisons and detainment centers, receiving an equal amount of people in return.

Weighing in, Trump wrote that it was indeed a step forward.

Very good news, perhaps a first giant step to peace. Congratulations to both countries!

Head of RIA Novosti Ukraine, Kirill Vyshinsky, is among those exchanged. The Russian journalist has spent over a year in a Ukrainian jail, facing charges of “high treason” over the alleged spread of misinformation and support to the self-proclaimed Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Vyshinsky himself, however, maintains he was targeted for simply doing his job as a journalist.

