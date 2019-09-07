 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia News

Historic prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine completed – Moscow (WATCH LIVE)

Published time: 7 Sep, 2019 10:33 Edited time: 7 Sep, 2019 11:20

Historic prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine completed – Moscow (WATCH LIVE)
© Ilya Pitalev / Sputnik
Planes carrying former detainees landed in Moscow and Kiev airports, marking the conclusion to the long-awaited swap between Russia and Ukraine. The numbers have been put at 35 people for 35.

Despite many delays and setbacks, the swap finally happened on Saturday. The government plane carrying the released Russians landed in Moscow this afternoon. The jet with the freed Ukrainians earlier touched down in Kiev, where they were greeted by a large joyous crowd and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The long-awaited prisoner exchange “has been completed,” Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told Russian news agencies earlier, adding that the swap was “35-for-35.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

