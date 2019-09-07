Historic prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine completed – Moscow (WATCH LIVE)

Planes carrying former detainees landed in Moscow and Kiev airports, marking the conclusion to the long-awaited swap between Russia and Ukraine. The numbers have been put at 35 people for 35.

Despite many delays and setbacks, the swap finally happened on Saturday. The government plane carrying the released Russians landed in Moscow this afternoon. The jet with the freed Ukrainians earlier touched down in Kiev, where they were greeted by a large joyous crowd and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The long-awaited prisoner exchange “has been completed,” Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told Russian news agencies earlier, adding that the swap was “35-for-35.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW