‘Sign of hope’: Prisoner swap between Russia & Ukraine welcomed by Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel hailed the prisoner exchange deal agreed between Moscow and Kiev which saw dozens of men repatriated on Saturday. The Council of Europe also welcomed the move.

The long-awaited exchange saw 35 men swapped for 35, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova confirmed. Each group was taken by plane to their respective capital cities, where their return was warmly welcomed.

Tomas Petricek, the Czech minister for foreign affairs also praised Saturday’s development, tweeting that he welcomed the exchange, while Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto called it a “welcome first step forward” in relations between Russia and Ukraine.

The prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is a welcome first step forward. And helpful for continuing the Normandy Process. Many more steps are still needed to fulfill the Minsk agreements. Dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv is essential for that. — Sauli Niinistö (@niinisto) September 7, 2019

