‘Sign of hope’: Prisoner swap between Russia & Ukraine welcomed by Merkel

Published time: 7 Sep, 2019 12:11 Edited time: 7 Sep, 2019 12:39
Some of the men arriving in Kiev, Ukraine on Saturday under the agreement © REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
German Chancellor Angela Merkel hailed the prisoner exchange deal agreed between Moscow and Kiev which saw dozens of men repatriated on Saturday. The Council of Europe also welcomed the move.

The long-awaited exchange saw 35 men swapped for 35, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova confirmed. Each group was taken by plane to their respective capital cities, where their return was warmly welcomed.

Tomas Petricek, the Czech minister for foreign affairs also praised Saturday’s development, tweeting that he welcomed the exchange, while Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto called it a “welcome first step forward” in relations between Russia and Ukraine.

