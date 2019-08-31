In the doghouse: Canine car crash culprit caught behind the wheel (PHOTO)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 31 Aug, 2019 14:41
A dog’s ruff ride has gone viral after he crashed his owner’s car into a wall after being left unattended inside the vehicle, and was pictured behind the wheel at the scene of the crime.

Duke the dog was left alone in his owner’s Mercedes in Aptos, San Francisco, and managed to get his leash stuck on the gear shift. As the canine moved around in the front of the vehicle, the leash pulled the car into neutral, sending it rolling backwards down the street, where it came to a stop after smashing into a retaining wall, taking out a mailbox and some trash cans on its way. 

Luckily, Duke wasn’t injured in the smash, and police aren’t looking for new leads at this time. 

