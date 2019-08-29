‘Apologies are not enough’: Eric Trump threatens to sue MSNBC & host over Russian loan ‘smear’

Eric Trump says he’s taking legal action against MSNBC and its host Lawrence O’Donnell for slandering and smearing the Trump family and company, while President Donald Trump took to Twitter to slam the host.

Trump responded to O’Donnell’s tweet apologizing for “en error in judgement” on his Last Word show on Tuesday night in which he claimed that the president took out bank loans with the help of Russian billionaires. The MSNBC host walked back his report after the president’s attorney complained to the network.

“Apologies are not enough,” Eric Trump later tweeted, claiming O’Donnell’s “true intent” was to damage and cause harm. “This unethical behavior has to stop,” he wrote.

This was a reckless attempt to slander our family and smear a great company. Apologies are not enough when the true intent was solely to damage and cause harm. As a company, we will be taking legal action. This unethical behavior has to stop. @Lawrence@MSNBChttps://t.co/i4X6CcdkCm — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 29, 2019

The US president also took aim at “crazy” O’Donnell, tweeting that he had been forced to apologize “for the most ridiculous claim of all, that Russia, Russia, Russia, or Russian oligarchs, co-signed loan documents for me, a guarantee.” Trump dismissed the claims as “totally false.”

O’Donnell had told his viewers that Trump got loans from Deutsche Bank thanks to Russian “co-signers.” He went on to say that this would “require a lot more verification” before it would be a “confirmable fact.”

Also on rt.com MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell walks back claim Trump’s loans were co-signed by Russian ‘oligarchs’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!