‘Apologies are not enough’: Eric Trump threatens to sue MSNBC & host over Russian loan ‘smear’

Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 15:50 Edited time: 29 Aug, 2019 16:10
FILE PHOTO Eric Trump © Reuters / Carlos Barria
Eric Trump says he’s taking legal action against MSNBC and its host Lawrence O’Donnell for slandering and smearing the Trump family and company, while President Donald Trump took to Twitter to slam the host.

Trump responded to O’Donnell’s tweet apologizing for “en error in judgement” on his Last Word show on Tuesday night in which he claimed that the president took out bank loans with the help of Russian billionaires. The MSNBC host walked back his report after the president’s attorney complained to the network. 

“Apologies are not enough,” Eric Trump later tweeted, claiming O’Donnell’s “true intent” was to damage and cause harm. “This unethical behavior has to stop,” he wrote.  

The US president also took aim at “crazy” O’Donnell, tweeting that he had been forced to apologize “for the most ridiculous claim of all, that Russia, Russia, Russia, or Russian oligarchs, co-signed loan documents for me, a guarantee.” Trump dismissed the claims as “totally false.” 

O’Donnell had told his viewers that Trump got loans from Deutsche Bank thanks to Russian “co-signers.” He went on to say that this would “require a lot more verification” before it would be a “confirmable fact.” 

