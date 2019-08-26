Diet-conscious Mariah Carey inks lucrative deal with...Walkers crisp brand

Svelte and toned at her 49 years, Mariah Carey is known to abide by a strict –and presumably expensive– diet to stay in shape. However, she has now reportedly signed a £9 million deal to promote ...Walkers Crisps!

When Mariah Carey rang in the new year with a series of stunning bikini photos on Instagram, the world’s paparazzi and gossip mags clamored to know her diet and exercise routine. Carey had openly admitted to struggling to lose weight throughout her career, and her staff told the media that she sticks to a strict 1,500 calorie-per-day diet and works out three times per week.

“Smoked salmon and capers...little pieces of fruit...vegetables,” and a complete lack of most carbs, bread, chocolate and sweets were the staples of Carey’s diet, one of her associates told reporters.

Surprising, then, that Carey has been chosen –if The Sun is to be believed– as the face of Walkers Crisps. Taking over from the Spice Girls as the face of the British snack brand, Carey’s deal with the deep-fried potato-peddlers is said to be worth £9million ($11.01 million).

“As part of the campaign, her face is going to appear on 50million packets of crisps,” a source told the British tabloid. Additionally, Walkers are hoping to tie Carey’s ubiquitous ‘All I want for Christmas is you’ hit song in with their festive advertisement campaign.

Also on rt.com President Clinton? Mariah Carey roasted for Trump-bashing photo op with Hillary & Bill

“Her people have the contract and are just signing off the details, including what Mariah will and won’t do for the brand,” the source said. Presumably, though, Carey won’t be garnishing her smoked salmon and caper platters with a nice packet of Walkers cheese and onion crisps, or chomping on a packet ot Thai Sweet Chili Sensations on stage. One 32-gram packet contains 10 grams of fat and 17 grams of carbohydrates. The starchy snacks are almost entirely devoid of protein and degrade tooth enamel faster than chocolate.

Still, nine million pounds is hard to turn down, and Carey certainly wouldn’t be the first celebrity to endorse junk food for money, and probably won’t be the first to never actually consume the product that bears her face. When punk bands on the Warped Tour or Moto GP riders on the podium chug down a whopper can of Monster Energy, they’re not actually drinking the same caffeinated syrup the rest of us are. They’re drinking ‘Tour Water,’ or regular old H2O cleverly disguised as Monster Energy.

Dehydrated after a grueling race, if Valentino Rossi drank a 16-ounce can of Monster, he’d probably be looking at a trip to the bathroom to throw up at best, or to the ER at worst.

The world’s paparazzi can relax. Mariah Carey will likely still be in shape, even after next crispmas.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!