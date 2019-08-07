 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

President Clinton? Mariah Carey roasted for Trump-bashing photo op with Hillary & Bill

Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 09:38
Get short URL
President Clinton? Mariah Carey roasted for Trump-bashing photo op with Hillary & Bill
Mariah Carey. © Reuters / Lucy Nicholson
Mariah Carey has felt the wrath of Twitter after sharing photos she took with “President” Hillary Clinton and her husband. The singer was likely taking a swipe at Donald Trump but the Twitterati was not impressed.

“An honor to meet President Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton!” Carey wrote, including two photographs she took with the former first couple. She also thanked the pair for “everything you have done and continue to do for our country.”

The photo op was applauded by many of Carey’s like-minded supporters, with some even suggesting that the singer should team up with Hillary to take on Trump in 2020.

However, the apparent jab at Trump did not sit well with quite a few people as well, who pointed out that, no matter what the famous singer may think, Hillary Clinton is not president.


Others cracked jokes about Bill Clinton’s reputation as a womanizer and adulterer, warning Carey to keep her distance from the former president.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies