President Clinton? Mariah Carey roasted for Trump-bashing photo op with Hillary & Bill

Mariah Carey has felt the wrath of Twitter after sharing photos she took with “President” Hillary Clinton and her husband. The singer was likely taking a swipe at Donald Trump but the Twitterati was not impressed.

“An honor to meet President Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton!” Carey wrote, including two photographs she took with the former first couple. She also thanked the pair for “everything you have done and continue to do for our country.”

An honor to meet President Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton! 😊 Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for our country. ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uPj1WXQjnm — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 6, 2019

The photo op was applauded by many of Carey’s like-minded supporters, with some even suggesting that the singer should team up with Hillary to take on Trump in 2020.

CAREY/CLINTON 2020 🇺🇸❤️ — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) August 6, 2019

However, the apparent jab at Trump did not sit well with quite a few people as well, who pointed out that, no matter what the famous singer may think, Hillary Clinton is not president.

Honor?! 1st, Hilary was never President, her husband was impeached. Guess we all have our own standards on the word honor. — NBeezy🇵🇷 (@FullNelson79) August 7, 2019



Others cracked jokes about Bill Clinton’s reputation as a womanizer and adulterer, warning Carey to keep her distance from the former president.

Careful around Bill — BW (@Bam4022bam) August 6, 2019

My favorite thing he did was Monica Lewinsky! — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) August 6, 2019

Like this story? Share it with a friend!