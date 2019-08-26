‘Watch out world!’: ‘America’s toughest sheriff’ Joe Arpaio announces 2020 run for old job

Devout Trump supporter and self-proclaimed ‘toughest sheriff in America’ Joe Arpaio has announced that he intends to run for re-election for his old job in 2020 at the age of 87, two years after his presidential pardon.

Arpaio, the firebrand former Arizona sheriff known for his staunch anti-immigration stance vowed a return to the glory days of his ‘old-school,’ tough-on-crime time in office. He’s pledged to re-establish what he called ‘Tent City Jail,’ reintroduce chain gangs, and even return his posse to its former strength. “Watch out world! We are back!” he said in a statement.

Joe Arpaio announces 2020 bid for 7th term as Sheriff.



Thousands want me to run for Sheriff. Today Aug 25 announcing run for Sheriff Important day for me. Wife's Birthday & Pres Trump Pardoned me. Ready for bruising, bitter campaign. Never back down.https://t.co/4dkuVCtCUa — Sheriff Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) August 25, 2019

Arpaio made the announcement on Sunday, on the anniversary of his pardon by President Donald Trump. The former head of the DEA in Turkey, Mexico City and Latin America was voted out of office in 2016 after 24 years in the job from January 1, 1993 until December 31, 2016, making him Maricopa County’s longest-serving sheriff.

A judge declared Arpaio in criminal contempt in 2017 for defying a 2011 court order which prevented the sheriff and his deputies from detaining latinos based on their ethnicity alone. Trump pardoned Arpaio on August 25, 2017 before he could be sentenced. The former sheriff lost a 2018 bid for the Arizona US Senate seat to replace the retiring Jeff Flake.

Also on rt.com Arpaio enters Arizona Senate race, pledging support for Trump

In the August 4, 2020 primary, Arpaio will run against his onetime chief deputy, Gerard Sheridan, while facing off against the current incumbent sheriff, Democrat Paul Penzone.

“Once back in office, I will use my position to restore pride to our law enforcement ranks, not only here, in the fourth-largest county in America, but across the country,” Arpaio said.

Arpaio vowed to re-establish his volunteer posse and “continue to enforce all Arizona laws that deal with drug trafficking, sex trafficking and other crimes associated with the border and illegal immigration.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!