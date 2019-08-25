 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
CNN host under fire after guest says Trump may cause more deaths than Hitler, Stalin and Mao

Published time: 25 Aug, 2019 21:26
© Wikipedia and Reuters / Tasos Katopodis
Trump-bashing is nothing unusual at CNN, but when a guest told Brian Stelter that the president “may be responsible for many more million deaths” than the worst dictators of the 20th Century, even the host was left red-faced.

Speaking on Stelter’s ‘Reliable Sources,’ Dr. Allen Frances told the host that "Trump is as destructive a person in this century as Hitler, Stalin, Mao in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were."

The segment went viral and Trump supporters were equal parts incredulous and furious. “Raise your hand if you don’t take CNN seriously anymore”quipped conservative pundit Jack Posobiec. “The only thing ‘Reliable’ about Stelter is that he is reliably a leftwing hack,”tweeted the president’s son, Donald Jr.

Stelter, who has repeatedly questioned Trump’s mental faculties on air, didn’t interject when Frances compared the American president to a trio of mass-murdering dictators. Criticized later for this, he claimed to have been “distracted by tech difficulties,” and said that he “should have interrupted.”

Frances made his bold claim in a segment discussing the implications of analyzing the president’s mental health from a distance, a practice that the American Psychoanalytic Association frowns on. Frances, on the other hand has published a book doing just that, entitled ‘Twilight of American Sanity'.

Despite opening with a caution against “medicalizing politics,” Frances went on to turn that statement against Trump. “It stigmatizes the mentally ill,” he said, adding that comparing them to Trump is “an insult.”

"Second, calling Trump crazy hides the fact that we’re crazy for having elected him and even crazier for allowing his crazy policies to persist," he continued.

With criticism flowing in at Stelter and Frances, Trump Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh told the Washington Examiner that “Trump Derangement Syndrome is real.”

