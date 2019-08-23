‘Crime does pay’: CNN hires disgraced ex-FBI director Andrew McCabe

What does one get for leaking to the media, lying to federal investigators about it, and allegedly participating in a plot to derail an American election? If you answered jail time, too bad. The correct answer is a job at CNN.

That is at least the case for Andrew McCabe, the former acting FBI director and one of the people deeply involved in the ‘Trump-Russia’ investigation before it was taken over by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. CNN announced on Friday it was hiring McCabe as a contributor.

Just a day earlier, however, the network was in full meltdown over former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders getting hired by Fox News, and her predecessor Sean Spicer appearing on Dancing With the Stars – arguing that both were liars who did not deserve gainful employment.

Go ahead, Brian. I believe you were saying something hilarious... pic.twitter.com/VTFsHVVil5 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 23, 2019

Yet they have no problem with McCabe, who was fired from the FBI in March 2018 – just days before he could claim a $60,000 annual federal pension – because an internal report found that he “made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor – including under oath – on multiple occasions.”

"Lacking candor" is the federal government euphemism for lying.

McCabe going to CNN is “truly a match made in FakeNews heaven,” declared Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, adding that CNN has long stopped being a news organization. “They’re now a fully integrated anti-Trump propaganda network and they don’t even try hiding it anymore.”

REMINDER: Andrew McCabe was fired by the FBI for leaking and getting caught lying about it.



ANOTHER REMINDER: @CNN ceased being a “news organization” a long time ago. They’re now a fully integrated anti-Trump propaganda network and they don’t even try hiding it anymore. https://t.co/LiDCq813lJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 23, 2019

A number of Republican lawmakers, including Senators John Cornyn (Texas), Josh Hawley (Missouri), and Representatives Lee Zeldin (New York) and Mark Meadows (North Carolina) also weighed on on CNN’s employment choice and journalistic standards.

“I guess crime does pay,” added Matt Wolking, a spokesman for the Trump2020 campaign.

Andrew McCabe was fired by the FBI for leaking to the media and lying to the FBI about it.



I guess crime does pay. https://t.co/sobQ4CQWgw — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) August 23, 2019

Meanwhile, left-wing journalist Aaron Mate offered a reminder that the gullible #Resistance raised over half a million dollars on GoFundMe for McCabe after he was fired.

McCabe joins nine other former national security officials already on CNN’s payroll, including ex-top spy James Clapper. MSNBC has hired five more, including former CIA chief John Brennan. The one thing they all have in common is outspoken opposition to President Trump.

As James Comey’s right hand at the Bureau, McCabe was intimately involved with investigating both Hillary Clinton’s private email server and the so-called 'Trump-Russia collusion' that later spawned a special counsel probe – as well as spying on the Trump campaign under questionable pretexts. His name was brought up on several occasions in text messages between agent Peter Strzok and attorney Lisa Page, including the exchange about an “insurance policy” in case Trump got elected.

Also on rt.com ‘A disgrace to US, big part of Russia hoax’: Trump unloads on ex-acting FBI chief McCabe

The president and his supporters have long argued that this was the real scandal about the 2016 election, calling it 'Spygate,' and demanding a reckoning. However, no charges have been leveled – yet – against any of the officials involved, including McCabe and his boss Comey.

Yet it is McCabe who is demanding a reckoning in court, arguing that his firing was politically motivated and part of Trump’s “ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the Special Counsel” to investigate his ties with Russia. That Robert Mueller delivered his report months ago and found nothing doesn’t seem to faze him in the slightest.

In other words, he’ll fit right in at CNN.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!