Ex-FBI deputy director McCabe sues Trump for ‘politically motivated’ firing

Andrew McCabe, former deputy and acting director of the FBI is now claiming he was fired last year because he wasn’t “politically loyal” to President Donald Trump.

In a lawsuit filed on Thursday, McCabe is alleging his termination was part of “Trump's unconstitutional plan and scheme to discredit and remove DOJ and FBI employees who were deemed to be his partisan opponents,” rather than the officially listed reason that he leaked information to the media and lied to internal investigators about it.

McCabe oversaw the FBI investigation into 'Trump-Russia collusion' after the president fired FBI Director James Comey. The investigation was then passed on to special counsel Robert Mueller, whose final report in March found no collusion or conspiracy between Trump and Moscow.

Also on rt.com FBI fabulist McCabe now claims Trump was ‘Russian asset' (VIDEO)

McCabe was fired in April 2018, just a day before he would’ve been entitled to a federal pension, and his lawsuit demands he is “entitled” both to it and “all other benefits, privileges, and rights currently being withheld.”

Ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok, another “Russiagate” investigator, filed his own lawsuit on Tuesday, alleging the Bureau violated his free speech and privacy rights by publishing anti-Trump text messages he and a Bureau lawyer he was having an extramarital affair with had exchanged using official cell phones.

McCabe and Strzok’s lawsuits come ahead of the inspector-general report about the FBI’s conduct of the Trump-Russia probe, which is expected next month.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!