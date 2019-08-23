 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bomb scare shuts down New York’s George Washington Bridge, triggers transit collapse (VIDEOS)

Published time: 23 Aug, 2019 03:39 Edited time: 23 Aug, 2019 03:55
©  Global Look Press via ZUMA Press / William Volcov
The iconic George Washington Bridge in New York City has been briefly shut down on both levels and in both directions, triggering serious traffic jams, as authorities rushed to investigate reports of a “suspicious object.”

Police closed down the upper level of the double-decked suspension bridge spanning the Hudson River shortly after 9pm following reports of a strange object found on the New Jersey side of the bridge. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department (PAPD) called in the Bergen County Bomb Squad to investigate the matter.

Authorities soon closed the lower level at around 10:20pm, but reopened it roughly ten minutes later. Shortly after 11pm, traffic on both levels was opened for the trapped commuters.

It was not immediately clear if an explosive device was found at the scene, as authorities have yet to issue a comment on the incident.

