Bomb scare shuts down New York’s George Washington Bridge, triggers transit collapse (VIDEOS)

The iconic George Washington Bridge in New York City has been briefly shut down on both levels and in both directions, triggering serious traffic jams, as authorities rushed to investigate reports of a “suspicious object.”

Police closed down the upper level of the double-decked suspension bridge spanning the Hudson River shortly after 9pm following reports of a strange object found on the New Jersey side of the bridge. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department (PAPD) called in the Bergen County Bomb Squad to investigate the matter.

Update: Upper and lower levels of the GWB are now closed in both directions. pic.twitter.com/q0qCftlPlk — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) August 23, 2019

Authorities soon closed the lower level at around 10:20pm, but reopened it roughly ten minutes later. Shortly after 11pm, traffic on both levels was opened for the trapped commuters.

Both levels of the GWB are now re-opened following the all-clear. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 23, 2019

It was not immediately clear if an explosive device was found at the scene, as authorities have yet to issue a comment on the incident.

