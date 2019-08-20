 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Deeper underground: Alien-hunting Mars rover set to drill for signs of life (PHOTO)

Published time: 20 Aug, 2019 16:36 Edited time: 20 Aug, 2019 16:39
Get short URL
Deeper underground: Alien-hunting Mars rover set to drill for signs of life (PHOTO)
© ESA / ATG medialab
The ESA’s new ‘Rosalind’ rover, tasked with seeking out signs of life on Mars, has been fitted with a drill that will delve deeper than any previous mission, to explore “pristine soil” not-yet damaged by radiation.

The rover, named after pioneering British scientist Rosalind Franklin, is nearing completion at the Airbus Defense and Space factory in Britain. It will then be shipped to France for testing ahead of its launch in July 2020, with a scheduled landing on Mars the following spring.

Previous expeditions on the red planet only managed to scrape the rough and barren surface. But scientists believe billions of years ago Mars resembled Earth, with flowing rivers and lakes. However, analysis of the surface shows significant radiation damage may be hiding the planet’s true potential, so samples must be taken from at least one meter below ground to test minerals that may hold signs of past life.

A prototype of the Rosalind rover © Thales Alenia Space-Italy

Rosalind, which is part of the Roscosmos and European Space Agency ExoMars program, will land in what scientists believe was once an ocean which became covered over by lava from volcanic eruptions, meaning the site’s underlying material may have only been exposed to the elements relatively recently. 

The rover has just been fitted with a state-of-the-art camera system, PanCam, that will control the rover’s scientific operations and decide where to drive and drill.

Also on rt.com Indian spacecraft carrying moon rover successfully enters lunar orbit – space agency

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies