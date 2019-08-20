 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Indian spacecraft carrying moon rover successfully enters lunar orbit – space agency
Indian spacecraft carrying moon rover successfully enters lunar orbit – space agency

Published time: 20 Aug, 2019 04:43 Edited time: 20 Aug, 2019 04:56
Indian spacecraft carrying moon rover successfully enters lunar orbit – space agency
© Reuters / Amit Dave
India has successfully placed its rover-carrying spacecraft Chandrayaan-2 into lunar orbit, clearing one of the final hurdles for the Vikram lander’s historic touchdown on the unexplored southern pole of the Moon.

Because of the great risks associated with the feat, the highly sophisticated maneuvering required some great engineering skills and precise calculations from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists.

The team had to slow down the spacecraft just to the right velocity to complete the intricate work of this segment of the mission. Approaching lunar orbit too fast would cause the spacecraft to bounce into deep space while placing it in position at slow speeds would result in a crash landing because the ship would be unable to battle the moon’s gravitational forces, SRO explained.

Chandrayaan-2 will now perform several maneuvers in orbit before attempting a soft landing on the lunar surface on September 7. If successful, India will be the fourth country to land on the Moon, after the US, USSR, and China.

