2 American servicemen killed in Afghanistan – NATO

Two US soldiers have been killed in action in Afghanistan, according to NATO’s press office. The alliance did not elaborate on the cause of death or release the names of the servicemen.

Sixteen US soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan so far in 2019, 14 of them in combat and the other two in accidents aboard an American warship.

Taliban attacks have also spiked this year, inflicting major civilian casualties in bombings in Kabul and elsewhere. Earlier this month, the group claimed responsibility for a bombing that injured 100 people and killed 18. Most recently, in late July, two US soldiers were killed in a ‘green-on-blue’ attack, in which an allied Afghan soldier opened fire on the servicemen.

Talks between the Americans and the Taliban, led by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, are ongoing, although the militant faction still insists it will not deal with Afghanistan’s central government in Kabul before a complete withdrawal of foreign soldiers from the country.

