At least 18 killed, 100 wounded in Kabul car bomb attack as Taliban takes responsibility

Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 10:41 Edited time: 7 Aug, 2019 11:03
Afghan police officers stand guard at the site of a car bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 7, 2019. © Reuters / Omar Sobhani

At least 18 people were killed and over 100 others including women and children were wounded in a car bomb explosion in Kabul on Wednesday morning, according to Public Health Ministry.

The blast targeted a police headquarters in the west of Kabul in a rush hour on Wednesday morning, TOLOnews said.

The Taliban, which claimed responsibility for the blast, saying that a “recruitment center” had been attacked by one of their suicide bombers and that a number of soldiers and police were killed or wounded.

The bomb went off when a vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint outside the police station, said Nasrat Rahimi, the Interior Ministry spokesman.

