At least 18 killed, 100 wounded in Kabul car bomb attack as Taliban takes responsibility

At least 18 people were killed and over 100 others including women and children were wounded in a car bomb explosion in Kabul on Wednesday morning, according to Public Health Ministry.

The blast targeted a police headquarters in the west of Kabul in a rush hour on Wednesday morning, TOLOnews said.

The Taliban, which claimed responsibility for the blast, saying that a “recruitment center” had been attacked by one of their suicide bombers and that a number of soldiers and police were killed or wounded.

The bomb went off when a vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint outside the police station, said Nasrat Rahimi, the Interior Ministry spokesman.