‘She blew me off’: Trump lashes out at ‘nasty’ Danish PM over refusal to sell Greenland

Published time: 21 Aug, 2019 16:59
US President Donald Trump is not happy with the “nasty” manner in which he was publicly rebuffed by the Danish PM after she rejected outright his offer to “buy” Greenland, and he’s not staying quiet about it.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, said he cancelled his planned meeting with PM Mette Frederiksen because she had issued an “inappropriate” statement and “you don’t talk to the United States that way.”

An offended Trump told reporters that Frederiksen could have just said ‘no’ instead of publicly calling his idea to buy the world’s largest landmass “absurd.”

“I thought it was not nice — the way she blew me off,” he said.

Trump floated the idea of buying Greenland because of its “strategic” benefits to the US, but the idea was roundly dismissed in Copenhagen and the US president was accused of “insulting” the Danish queen after canceling his visit over the rejection.

Trump's anger is in contrast to his earlier comments thanking Frederiksen for being "so direct" and saving him “a great deal of expense and effort."

