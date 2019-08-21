Should Denmark buy US instead? Some say it’s a great idea

Donald Trump has become the butt of a lot of jokes since cancelling a trip to Denmark after it refused his offer to buy Greenland from it. Some people think it’s Denmark that should buy the superpower instead.

The wonderfully obvious if unrealistic idea that Europe’s 12th-largest economy should own the entire USofA was even proposed by some local media.

Politiken said Prime Minister Kim Kielsen believed that since the Vikings had been in America long before Columbus, “it is only natural for us to get the United States back,” but he couldn’t quite decide on its market value, considering the size of the US’ national debt.

That piece, of course, came from the newspaper’s satirical page as did a similar suggestion by the New Yorker. But it seems there are plenty of people on social media who find the idea thrilling, and some would even take part in crowdfunding such a deal.

I wish Denmark would buy America. — Mark Federighi (@mark_federighi) August 21, 2019

Trump’s tantrums. Should Denmark offer to buy America and see how he reacts? — Dr Duncan Banks (@duncan_banks) August 21, 2019

Denmark countered with a better offer to buy America. Denmark claims it will offer free heath care and education. https://t.co/0j8bh3pliG — Edward Buxton (@EdwardBuxton) August 21, 2019

Let's all chip in and help Denmark buy America. — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) August 21, 2019

In case you just returned from a trip to the Amazon wilderness and have not caught up with the news cycle: Trump said he considered buying Greenland from Denmark, saying the country didn’t really need the island while Washington could find it useful. Denmark said Greenland was not for sale, but then Trump surprisingly canceled a visit there which many Danes took offense to.

