US to allow indefinite detention for migrant children following rule change

Published time: 21 Aug, 2019 15:31
©  Reuters / Carlos Barria
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a change in policy that could see migrant children detained indefinitely, replacing a previous restriction limiting confinement of undocumented minors to 20 days.

The department announced on Wednesday that it would terminate the 1997 Flores Settlement, which set requirements for detaining migrants, arguing the rules contained a “loophole” that drives illegal immigration into the US.

“By closing this key loophole in Flores, the new rule will restore integrity to our immigration system and eliminate the major pull factor fueling the crisis,” acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said at a news conference.

A new policy will be set within 60 days, and will not limit how long children or their families can be held in custody of US immigration agencies, though it is expected to face challenges in the courts.

