Outraged with Trump ICE raids? Remember, he is yet to beat Obama’s deportation record – Lee Camp

The threat of nationwide raids targeting immigrants made many Americans angry with the administration of Donald Trump. But it’s not like his predecessor has a lily-white record on deportations, Lee Camp said.

Opponents of the way the current administration deals with illegal immigration were spurred into overdrive by the news that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was planning raids targeting thousands of immigrant families throughout the country. The outrage should not obfuscate the fact that undocumented immigrants were expelled in the hundreds of thousands before Trump came into office, Lee Camp says on Redacted Tonight.

“If this thing made you merely furious at Donald Trump, you might want to keep in mind that Trump still isn’t deporting as many immigrants as Obama did.”

According to Axios, the Trump administration has deported 282,242 this fiscal year as of June. Obama’s record high was in fiscal year 2012, when 409,849 people were deported.

This doesn’t mean Trump isn’t trying to surpass Obama’s record. But let’s not pretend like these racist, xenophobic, bulls**t policies only apply to Republicans. Don’t worry, there is room for both sides to be ****

Watch the entire episode of Redacted Tonight.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!