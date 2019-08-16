 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

'Easy Rider' actor Peter Fonda dies at 79

Published time: 16 Aug, 2019 22:53 Edited time: 16 Aug, 2019 23:07
Get short URL
'Easy Rider' actor Peter Fonda dies at 79
© REUTERS
Peter Fonda, the actor made famous by the 1969 biker movie ‘Easy Rider’ has passed away after battling lung cancer.

“I am very sad. He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing,” his sister Jane Fonda said in a statement.

The fame of ‘Easy Rider’ proved a blessing and a curse for Fonda, who spent the next three decades struggling to repeat its success as an actor and director, until being cast in 1997’s indie flick ‘Ulee’s Gold,’ playing a courageous Florida beekeeper. This earned him an  Academy Award nomination for best actor, though he lost it to Jack Nicholson (‘As Good as It Gets’).

In recent years, Fonda became a dedicated online #Resistance activist, going so far as to call for the kidnapping and abuse of President Donald Trump’s son Barron in June last year. 

Also on rt.com Fonda under fire over Trump pedo threat: RT looks at 5 times liberals got away with it

He deleted the tweet and apologized, but continued posting about “Commie Don” and “Moscow Mitch” as late as last week.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies