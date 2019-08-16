Man in bulletproof vest and knife prompts road closure near Israel embassy in Washington

A man armed with a knife and clad in a bulletproof vest has been taken into custody outside the Israeli Embassy in the US capital. His intentions were unclear, and the suspect has yet to be identified.

The Secret Service responded to a call Friday morning, around 8am, regarding a “suspicious person in a vehicle” near the embassy, the agency said in a statement.

While the man has not been identified, the Secret Service said he was in possession of a knife, and left his car running outside the diplomatic building.

This was half a block away from the #Israel embassy in DC around 9:20am when I passed by. pic.twitter.com/3Yl8Wt346J — Matthew RJ Brodsky (@RJBrodsky) August 16, 2019

In a search of the vehicle, police say they found a single bullet, but no firearm, as well as the man’s dog.

Several streets around the embassy have been shut down, the Secret Service said, adding the closures would be “lifted at the conclusion of the investigation.”

The man did not appear to threaten anyone or brandish the knife, according to a law enforcement source reached by NBC, but nonetheless will likely undergo a psychiatric evaluation in custody.

