Comedian says Facebook ‘coming after him’ after Trump retweeted #ClintonBodyCount

Black conservative comedian and pundit Terrence K. Williams has said that Facebook has been flagging his posts as ‘fake news’ after his take on Jeffery Epstein’s death went viral thanks to US President Donald Trump.

Williams issued a frantic call to his followers to “protect” him saying that since Trump retweeted his post he has been bombarded with death threats. He also accused Facebook of trying to police his opinion by telling his followers that his page and content are “fake news.” Williams points out the absurdity of trying to fact-check comedy.

I am a comedian. How can you fact-check a joke? I have never in my life heard about someone fact-checking a joke. What happened to free speech? Please, President Donald Trump, do something about that free speech stuff.

Williams’s profile description on Facebook describes him as an actor, comedian and Twitter commentator. Many of Williams’ subscribers have confirmed receiving notifications that some of the man’s posts they shared were ‘fake news.‘

“I received a fact check claiming the post I shared was false. It was the video of Terrance questioning the Clinton involvement on Epstein,” a commenter wrote.

“Yup I shared one of your posts and also got the Fact Check: False News notification for FB as well. Didn’t know opinions could be fact checked. Crazy,” another said.

I never experienced racism & hatred until I voted for Trump. I’m just an American Citizen supporting the President of the United States of America.



Im at 500k followers & that’s a threat to them since 2020 is close



Thanks for using the hashtag

👉 #ProtectTerrenceKWilliamshttps://t.co/vHrQgCdrit — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 13, 2019

Williams argued that the Facebook crackdown is part of a broader anti-Trump and anti-conservative bias practiced by the major social media platforms, an allegation that has been voiced by many prominent Republicans, including Trump himself.

They are coming after conservatives and Trump supporters because 2020 is around the corner and they are trying to shut me down.

The comedian said that he now fears for his life, telling his supporters that “if anything happens to me, just know, somebody on the left did it, somebody who did not like Trump did it.”

Williams helped launch the #ClintonBodyCount hashtag in the wake of Epstein's death in a prison cell, casting doubt on the theory that the disgraced financier took his own life. In a now viral Twitter post, which was shared by the president on Saturday, Williams said that he “predicted” Epstein’s death, while alleging that the convicted sex offender might have kept some dirt on the Clinton family.

Died of SUICIDE on 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH ? Yeah right! How does that happen#JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead



I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this!



RT if you’re not Surprised#EpsteinSuicide#ClintonBodyCount#ClintonCrimeFamilypic.twitter.com/Y9tGAWaAxX — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 10, 2019

Trump came under fire for retweeting Williams’ post, drawing criticism from the left for promoting a conspiracy theory. Trump was unperturbed by the accusation, describing Williams as “a very highly respected conservative pundit” and “a big Trump fan.”

Although the president fell short of endorsing the idea that the Clintons might be behind Epstein’s death, he mentioned reports of Bill Clinton flying Epstein’s jet 27 times.

“The question you have to ask is, did Bill Clinton go to [Epstein’s] island? ... I was never there ... if you find that out, you’re going to know a lot,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

It is not the first time Williams has been censured by Facebook. The comedian was briefly suspended last year after he posted screenshots of threats he received.

