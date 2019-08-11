Here we go again: Rubio blames ‘Putin trolls’ for #ClintonBodyCount vs #TrumpBodyCount Twitter war

The conspiracy war triggered by Jeffrey Epstein’s abrupt death and waged under anti-Clinton and anti-Trump banners, has only one logical explanation – Russia, Senator Marco Rubio claimed, as US leader himself fueled controversy.

The death of the disgraced financier and convicted sex trafficker has set social media ablaze. The fact that his “apparent suicide”, as authorities keep calling it pending investigation, took place just a day after a trove of unsealed court documents revealed his ties to the highest ranks of the US establishment – including president Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton – only added fuel to it.

Various conspiracy theories spread like wildfire and Twitter was soon flooded with messages tagged #ClintonBodyCount, claiming that the former president’s family might have had a hand in all of this. The rival #TrumpBodyCount hashtag cropped up immediately, blaming the mysterious death on the current US leader.

Some rushed to accuse Twitter administration of bias and picking a side in this war, by downplaying the popularity of anti-Clinton hashtag and deliberately promoting the one blaming Trump.

Does Twitter feel like explaining why #TrumpBodyCount is trending magically over #ClintonBodyCount right now, and even the analytics say it should be otherwise? Look at where it’s all coming from too...California.



We’re tired of divisive, fake news manipulating us. #WeSeeYoupic.twitter.com/2dCGfSezYP — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) August 11, 2019

Even Trump himself retweeted a post skeptical that Epstein’s death was a suicide, and that is when Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) decided to step up and blame the madness on the usual culprits – the Russians. The senator turned to accuse Putin and his bots (Trump included?) of “aggressively pushing” the viral hashtags to further “weaponize our polarization.”

#Putin bots & trolls are aggressively pushing hashtags on social media promoting Trump & Clinton conspiracies about #Epstein death.



It’s sad (and frightening) to see so many Americans on both sides of partisan unwittingly helping them.



Putin has weaponized our polarization. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 11, 2019

The call for unity has, however, failed convince Americans to stop “unwittingly helping” those pesky Russians, as there was no shortage of people from both camps arguing right under Rubio’s post, but now reinforced by career Russiagaters.

Many criticized Rubio for battling conspiracy theories by pushing another one. Yet, he was not the first to drag Moscow into this mess. Earlier, an MSNBC host, Joe Scarborough, was mocked for claiming the Epstein’s death definitely looks like something the omnipresent Kremlin’s hand would do.

Dude uses a conspiracy theory to undermine another conspiracy theory. https://t.co/qPbxxBTi22 — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) August 11, 2019

@marcorubio offers perfectly conclusive empirical evidence that the US leadership has lost its capacity to think by countering one idiotic conspiracy theory with another. Factually vacuous & purely venal garbage passing for political analysis. — Constantin Gurdgiev (@GTCost) August 11, 2019

