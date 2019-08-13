Mysterious man with TV for a head leaves old sets on doorsteps of 60 homes (VIDEO)

A man wearing a TV over his head has been caught dropping old television sets at the homes of nearly 60 Virginia residents in the middle of the night and everyone is confused.

The bizarre gifting spree was captured by several surveillance cameras that show the man with a TV covering his head, walking to the front door of strangers and leaving an old set on their porch.

“He's committed to his trade,” said one lucky giftee of a 13-inch tube-style TV, Jim Brooksbank, to WTVR-TV. “He wants to be known as the TV Santa Claus. I don't know.”

Residents in the Henrico County Hampshire neighborhood woke up to more than 60 old TVs at various homes Sunday morning. Henrico Police were alerted to the situation, and reviewed security footage before ultimately determining that it’s a silly prank targeting nobody in particular.

“At most this seems to be more an inconvenience to the community,” said one officer. Police officers and county workers later picked up all the sets and took them away. “We’re upwards of 60 TVs so far,” said Lt. Matt Pecka.

Also on rt.com Smurfette or first lady? Odd wooden statue of Melania Trump confuses and enrages locals (VIDEO)

This isn’t even the first time a TV man has struck Glen Allen, Virginia. In August last year more than 20 vintage TV sets were dropped around another neighborhood. The spree has been put down to some bored college students trying to pass the time, according to another targeted homeowner, Michael Kroll.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!