Epstein’s death: A mystery that may end up rivaling JFK assassination?

While the abrupt death of Jeffrey Epstein has triggered an avalanche of conspiracy theories, many reasonably wonder: What exactly did he know and how could such a high-profile inmate, supposed to be on suicide watch, end up dead?

Epstein was found unconscious at around 6:30am Saturday inside his New York prison cell, and was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He had been on suicide watch after an alleged attempt to take his life on July 23, but was apparently transferred back to his cell about a week later.

Thus, the Metropolitan Correctional Center’s management, and the lapses of the American prison system in general, must share the blame for Epstein’s death, believes Julio Rivera, editorial director for Reactionary Times.

“He was taken off the suicide watch. This is wholly unacceptable based on the grotesque nature, and the charges, and the amount of the alleged victims,” Rivera told RT, though she admitted that prisons hardly have enough funds or manpower to keep suspects on constant suicide watch, no matter how high profile their cases.

This is a systematic failure by the American bureau of prisons.

“In the US, at least in federal custody, where this person was, and you’re on suicide watch – you are constantly video, audio monitored and in addition, you have one or more people standing outside your cell,” said political analyst Charles Ortel.

With Epstein now dead, what exactly could he tell the court and how many powerful friends of his might have had a sigh of relief on Saturday is a question that now bothers not only conspiracy theorists. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called Epstein’s death “way too convenient,” and wondered how many “other millionaires and billionaires were part of the illegal activities that he was engaged in?”

The FBI has launched a probe into Jeffrey Epstein's death, while the federal prosecutor has vowed to continue the investigation into his possible accomplices. But Epstein's case has now turned into much more than an internal US issue, and the entire world “deserves to really understand what happened there,” Ortel believes, noting however that the full truth may never be known.

This is a mystery that will end up rivaling the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

