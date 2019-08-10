‘Whatever happened to suicide watch?’ Suspicion reigns as Epstein’s secrets die with him

The death by apparent suicide of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein shocked few pundits. Given his previous attempt on his own life and powerful connections, how could Epstein have been left alone to kill himself?

Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell on Saturday morning, with law enforcement sources telling multiple media outlets his death was a suicide. The 66-year-old millionaire had been held in custody since his arrest last month on charges of child sex trafficking and conspiracy.

Puzzlingly, Epstein had supposedly been placed on suicide watch since he was found “injured and in a fetal position” in the cell two weeks ago, after a suspected hanging attempt. “Logistically speaking how does a person hang himself in solitary confinement under suicide watch?”asked conservative commentator Matt Walsh.

I’m sorry but it’s extraordinarily fishy that a prisoner with this high of a profile, who had already allegedly attempted suicide before, was able to kill himself with success in a federal prison.



This is an enormous scandal that must be investigated. Was he helped? https://t.co/XjcMkkz4BL — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) August 10, 2019

We need answers. Lots of them.https://t.co/4DMckiZnVB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 10, 2019

So, suicide watch. That means a paper dress. Having no access to shoelaces. Monitored 24/7 (23 hours with a guard outside, everything else is on CCTV). How's he fashion a noose for himself? Did they take him off suicide watch? Did a guard get paid to look the other way? Weird. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 10, 2019

Adding to the conspiracy, one of Epstein’s alleged victims claimed to have been trafficked by the financier to a ‘who’s who’ of the world’s rich and powerful, including British Prince Andrew, billionaire investor Glenn Dublin, “another prince,” a “foreign president,” a “well-known prime minister,” and the owner of a French “large hotel chain.” The alleged victim’s testimony was unsealed on Friday, hours before Epstein’s suicide.

Even mainstream media talking heads and their followers saw conspiracy. Within an hour of the news breaking, “Clintons” and “#ClintonBodyCount” – referencing a decades-old conspiracy theory that Bill and Hillary Clinton are responsible for a string of suspicious suicides – were also trending on Twitter behind “Epstein.”

Authorities couldn’t keep Epstein alive by putting him under 24 hour surveillance? How convenient for a lot of rich and powerful men. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 10, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein, accused sex trafficker, dies by suicide. NO WAY!!! HE WAS ALLOWED TO DO THIS OR MURDERED. HE WAS ON SUICIDEWATCH. THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN TRULY POWERFUL PEOPLE BECOME NERVOUS. @ABChttps://t.co/fXk7mDWfSA — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 10, 2019

There is a difference between suicide and being suicided. #Epstein — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) August 10, 2019

Predictably, there were a few die-hard #resistance members who managed to involve Russia, somehow.

It is disturbing that a powerful billionaire accused of sex trafficking minors, who was already on suicide watch, has died while in federal custody, his many secrets about other powerful men going with him to the grave. This sounds like something that would happen in Russia, no? — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 10, 2019

A guy who had information that would have destroyed rich and powerful men’s lives ends up dead in his jail cell. How predictably...Russian. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 10, 2019

For now, the case against Epstein goes with him to the grave. Epstein was the only defendant indicted, and would have faced 45 years in prison if found guilty.

