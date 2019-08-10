 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Whatever happened to suicide watch?’ Suspicion reigns as Epstein’s secrets die with him

Published time: 10 Aug, 2019 15:43
FILE PHOTO: US Attorney Geoffrey Berman points to a photograph of Jeffrey Epstein in New York © Reuters / Shannon Stapleton
The death by apparent suicide of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein shocked few pundits. Given his previous attempt on his own life and powerful connections, how could Epstein have been left alone to kill himself?

Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell on Saturday morning, with law enforcement sources telling multiple media outlets his death was a suicide. The 66-year-old millionaire had been held in custody since his arrest last month on charges of child sex trafficking and conspiracy.

Puzzlingly, Epstein had supposedly been placed on suicide watch since he was found “injured and in a fetal position” in the cell two weeks ago, after a suspected hanging attempt. “Logistically speaking how does a person hang himself in solitary confinement under suicide watch?”asked conservative commentator Matt Walsh.

Adding to the conspiracy, one of Epstein’s alleged victims claimed to have been trafficked by the financier to a ‘who’s who’ of the world’s rich and powerful, including British Prince Andrew, billionaire investor Glenn Dublin, “another prince,” a “foreign president,” a “well-known prime minister,” and the owner of a French “large hotel chain.” The alleged victim’s testimony was unsealed on Friday, hours before Epstein’s suicide.

Even mainstream media talking heads and their followers saw conspiracy. Within an hour of the news breaking, “Clintons” and “#ClintonBodyCount” – referencing a decades-old conspiracy theory that Bill and Hillary Clinton are responsible for a string of suspicious suicides – were also trending on Twitter behind “Epstein.”

Predictably, there were a few die-hard #resistance members who managed to involve Russia, somehow.

For now, the case against Epstein goes with him to the grave. Epstein was the only defendant indicted, and would have faced 45 years in prison if found guilty.

