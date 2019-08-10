Unsealed court docs detail Clinton, Trump ties to Epstein & his interest in ‘erotic servitude’

Thousands of court documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse case have been unsealed, providing new details into the financier’s connections to current and former US presidents, and his interest in sex trafficking.

The files were unsealed on Friday as part of an ongoing lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre against the businessman’s ex-girlfriend and so-called “madam,” Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre alleges Epstein and Maxwell forced her into sex, and trafficked her to other wealthy and powerful men.

In a deposition included in the unsealed records, Giuffre said she was ordered by Epstein and Maxwell to give erotic massages and have sex with men, ranging from Prince Andrew, billionaire investor Glenn Dubin and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, who has admitted to meeting with Epstein on his Zorro Ranch once in 2002, but denies Giuffre’s charge.

In perhaps the most disturbing disclosure, the documents also contain a receipt indicating Epstein bought books pertaining to sadomasochism and sexual slavery, including the titles ‘SM 101: A Realistic Introduction,’ ‘SlaveCraft: Roadmaps for Erotic Servitude’ and ‘Training with Miss Abernathy: A Workbook for Erotic Slaves and Their Owners.’ Giuffre’s attorneys say the purchases support her account of sexual exploitation at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell.

While the documents reveal that both President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton had dealings with Epstein – whether on his private jet or on one of his luxurious properties – Giuffre noted in the deposition that Clinton had no involvement in the sex-trafficking ring, and that Trump “didn't partake in any sex” with underage girls.

Giuffre first sued Maxwell in 2015 for her role in Epstein’s sex ring, and later filed a second defamation suit after Maxwell accused her of lying. The records released Friday have been under seal as part of that case, for which Maxwell failed to obtain a summary dismissal in 2017.

