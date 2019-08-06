Trump counters Obama’s mass shootings statement with Fox & Friends quote

US President Donald Trump responded to former President Barack Obama’s recent statement on mass shootings. Citing his favorite Fox program, the president suggested that he is the victim of double standards.

The president tweeted the comment on Tuesday morning, roughly quoting the words of Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmede, who earlier observed that Obama, during his two terms, never had former presidents criticize his administration or policies in the wake of mass shootings.

“Did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook,” President Trump asked, paraphrasing the Fox host. “President Obama had 32 mass shootings during his reign. Not many people said Obama is out of Control.”

He added that shootings were taking place long before he considered running for office, and followed up the tweet insisting he is the “least racist person.”

The president was responding to a statement issued on Monday by the former commander in chief, who called on Americans to “insist on holding public officials accountable for changing our gun laws,” and to “soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments.” The statement did not single out any official by name.

President Trump condemned “racism, bigotry and white supremacy” in a televised address on Monday morning, following a pair of mass shooting incidents over the weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Together the attacks left at least 31 dead and dozens injured.

