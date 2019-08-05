Trump accidentally refers to Toledo shooting, instead of Dayton

US President Donald Trump has misstated the location of a recent mass shooting during a press conference to commemorate the tragic event, mistakenly referring to the city of Toledo, instead of Dayton, Ohio.

Speaking at the White House on Monday morning, the president addressed the two shooting incidents which happened at the weekend, leaving at least 30 dead and dozens injured. Though he initially cited Dayton as the location of the second shooting on Sunday, near the end of his remarks the president slipped up and stated the wrong city.

“May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo, may god protect them,” President Trump said.

The moment appeared to be an emotional one for the president, perhaps explaining the gaffe, but critics online were quick to pounce on the mistake sending Toledo trending on social media.

“The Trump White House is so incompetent and insensitive that they couldn’t even get the name of the city right,”tweeted CNN commentator Keith Boykin. “The mass shooting took place in Dayton, Ohio — not Toledo.”

Others on social media noted another recent slip-up related to the shootings, when on Sunday former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden mistakenly spoke of “the tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan the day before.”

Monday’s blunder is far from Trump’s first misstatement. In July, the president was lambasted for suggesting that airplanes were involved in the American Revolutionary War, despite the fact that aircraft weren’t invented for another century.

